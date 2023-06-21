Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 2,787,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,881,100. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

