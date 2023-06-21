Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

