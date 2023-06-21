Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 1,689,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

