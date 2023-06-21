Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 111,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $294,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 524,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Intel by 5.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,429,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,711,398. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

