Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 360,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

