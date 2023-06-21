Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

NVS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. 491,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,452. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.