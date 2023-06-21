Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 426 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 642,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

