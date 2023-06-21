Neblio Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $95,104.52 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,703,806 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

