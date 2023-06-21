Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 3,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
