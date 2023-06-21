Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00289552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00460506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00484430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00057020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,766,851,350 coins and its circulating supply is 41,183,110,027 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.