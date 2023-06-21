New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.