NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE remained flat at $74.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,333,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

