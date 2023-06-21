nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$51,752.11 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.61 ($5.90), for a total transaction of A$51,752.11 ($35,446.65).
NIB Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68.
NIB Company Profile
See Also
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than NIB
Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.