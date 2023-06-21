nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$51,752.11 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHFGet Rating) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.61 ($5.90), for a total transaction of A$51,752.11 ($35,446.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

