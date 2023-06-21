NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,349,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 974,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 231.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

