NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 2.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

