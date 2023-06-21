Northland Securities Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

CSGS opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

