Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $462.47. 491,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.48 and its 200-day moving average is $470.59. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

