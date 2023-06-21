NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.