Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.44

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.44 and last traded at $174.24, with a volume of 59191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,584,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,885,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.