Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

