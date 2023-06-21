Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

