Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
