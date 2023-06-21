Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.90 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $295.20 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.47 or 0.06224447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0503337 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,941,491.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.