Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 235,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 920,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

