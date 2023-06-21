Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCS shares. SVB Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Stock Down 1.3 %

Oculis Company Profile

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

