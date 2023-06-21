OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock remained flat at $23.20 on Wednesday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

