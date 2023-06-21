Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

