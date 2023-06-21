Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Sells $27,905,950.80 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Screven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $122.11. 17,571,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

