Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.10 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

