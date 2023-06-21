Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.