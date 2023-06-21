Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OGEN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

