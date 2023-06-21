Ordinals Price Tops $7.75 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $7.75 or 0.00025885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $162.69 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.85646467 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $22,459,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

