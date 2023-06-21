O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY traded up $21.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $939.07. 137,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $918.97 and a 200-day moving average of $859.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $591.76 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

