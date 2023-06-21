Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

