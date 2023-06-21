Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

