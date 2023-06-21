OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Trading Up 2%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

OSRAM Licht Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

