Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

