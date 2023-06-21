Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

