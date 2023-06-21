Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $279,118.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00290547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00460060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00484719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00057222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,580,693 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

