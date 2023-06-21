Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 495 ($6.33) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.20) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded up GBX 6.41 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 468.41 ($5.99). 126,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 276.62 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 575 ($7.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £452.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 448.88.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

