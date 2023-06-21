Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 865 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

