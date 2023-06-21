Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ROP opened at $455.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.
Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
