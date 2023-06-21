Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE CFG opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

