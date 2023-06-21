Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 76,131 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 570.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 117,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

