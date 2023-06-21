Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

