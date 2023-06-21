Patten Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average of $197.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.