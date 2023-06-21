Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of PDCO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,116. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,018,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

