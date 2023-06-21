PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,429. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

