Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 20,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,526. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

