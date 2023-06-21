Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,477 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 123,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 1,579,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,942. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

