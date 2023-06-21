Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. 893,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,735. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

