PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 16.7%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

PJX Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About PJX Resources

(Get Rating)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.